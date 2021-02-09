August 17, 1945 ~ February 3, 2021 (age 75)

Edwin Brent Hobbs, 75, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah.

Ed was born August 17, 2021 in Preston, Idaho a son of Eldon Wilcox Hobbs and Thelma Malyn Astle Hobbs.

He graduated from Westside High School in Dayton, Idaho and received a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University in Logan, Utah.

Ed married Kathryn Kay Saltzman on June 17, 1977 in Logan, Utah.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ed worked at J. B. Parson Co. for 28 years as a truck driver.

Ed really loved sports. He was always trying to find the secret to golf and rarely missed a basketball game. He enjoyed target shooting and hunting with his dad, brothers and their spouses. Ed’s love for horses and the rodeo remained a constant throughout his life. Ed always looked forward to a challenging game of chess or a hot debate. He sought out opportunities to entertain and show his playful side. But above all else, Ed loved to spend time with his family.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years Kathryn Kay (Saltzman) Hobbs; son Daniel (Jackie) Hobbs; grandson Kevin Brent Hobbs; brothers: Dee (Linda) Hobbs; Don (Nansi) Hobbs; and Ross (Cheryl) Hobbs.

Preceded in death by his son Michael Hobbs, parents: Eldon Wilcox Hobbs and Thelma Malyn Astle Hobbs and brother Del Hobbs.

Special thanks to Myers Mortuary and all the numerous family and friends for their care and loving support during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

A viewing will be Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the Mortuary.

Those wishing to view the live stream of the Services, please click here and located Ed’s live stream in the video section.

In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may sent to America First Credit Union (Account #9119041) “Edwin B. Hobbs Memorial Account”.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.