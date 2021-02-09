August 27, 1927 – February 6, 2021 (age 93)

James J. “Jay” Goodsell of Pioneer Valley Lodge in North Logan, Utah , formally from Newton, Utah passed away at Logan Regional Hospital on February 6, 2021 of COVID-19.

Jay was born in Newton, Utah on August 27, 1927 to Leonard L. and Margaret Hansen Goodsell. He was the youngest of six children. He attended grade school in Newton, Junior High in Smithfield, and after two years of high school at North Cache he joined the United States Navy at the age of 17. He served two years as a radioman, one year of which he spent on Guam in the South Pacific. After an honorable discharge he returned home and worked for Union Pacific Railroad as a telegrapher and Station Agent, retiring after 41 years.

Dad married our mom, Betty Jean Ricks, in the Logan LDS Temple on June 10, 1949. They became the proud parents of three children; Richard Jay “Rick” (Helen Cooper), Dixie (Lee Leavitt) and Janis “Jan” (DeVar) Clegg.

Dad served in various callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and he and mom served two missions. One at Cove Fort Historical Site and one at the Bishop’s Store House and Cannery in St. George, Utah.

Dad loved to read, the Utah Jazz and watching his grandkids play any sport. He really loved to travel and went on many trips with friends and family. He and mom spent 24 winters in Arizona and St. George.

Dad is survived by his wife Betty, daughters Dixie and Janis, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 1 ½ great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Rick, his parents, sisters, Asenith, Iona, Helen and Eva and brother Lawrence.

Due to the continued danger of COVID, there will be a small gathering of family for a viewing and graveside service on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

We would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff at Logan Regional Hospital for the care they gave in helping our dad during his final fight.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.