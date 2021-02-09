Judge binds Logan man over for trial on charges of raping woman

Booking photo for Zachary S. Miller (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 22-year-old Logan man has been ordered to stand trial for allegedly raping a woman two years ago. Zachary S. Miller was originally arrested last January after the alleged victim reported the rape to Logan City police officers.

Miller participated in a virtual preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with forcible sodomy and object rape, both first-degree felonies, and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Prosecutors allege Logan City police were called to the Cache Valley Hospital in March 2019, after a woman claimed she had been sexually assaulted inside her home. The alleged victim did not want to speak to officers at the time and the case was put on hold.

In June, the woman went to the police department and spoke to a detective. She claimed, a group of friends including Miller, were at her home on the night of March 2, following a party at another residence. The group stayed through the evening while consuming alcohol.

The alleged victim reported that she went to her bedroom around 4 a.m. the next morning to sleep. She stated that she had taken a sleeping pill to help her rest longer.

Just over two-hours later, the woman woke up to find Miller had come into her bedroom. He had allegedly gotten into her bed and was raping her. The suspect continued to grope and assault her, as she tried to push him away, while telling him no.

The woman told detectives that she never consented to Miller’s advances.

Defense Attorney Michael Holje argued his client’s relationship with the alleged victim was consensual. He claimed that portions of the victim’s statement to officers included inconsistencies and hearsay.

Despite the claims, Judge Brandon Maynard bound Miller over on each charge, finding prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to show the crime was committed. He scheduled another pretrial conference for May 10.

Holje entered not guilty pleas to each charge.

Miller is currently out of jail after posting a $25,000 bond. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

