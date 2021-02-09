LuAnn Whitby, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in Clearfield, Utah.

Ann was born to Boyd and Lueve Whitby on January 17, 1956, in Fort Riley, Geary, Kansas. Growing up in a large military family, she lived in Utah, Georgia, Hawaii, New Jersey, Alaska, and Nebraska, but Utah was always home.

Ann attended BYU from 1976 to 1981, where she received a B.S. degree in Elementary Education. While going to school she worked for the University part time, where one of her duties was setting the pegs for the Faucault Pendulum in the Eyring Science Center.

After graduating she accepted a position teaching in Granite District before quickly moving to Davis District. During her 32-year career she taught 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades, but spent most of her time in 5th grade where she got to teach about this country that she loved. She loved her students and sought always to help them better themselves. She was passionate about making a difference in their lives. She loved children but especially her nieces and nephews.

One of her hobbies was to scrapbook, particularly making cards. She had a circle of friends that shared this interest and they met regularly to share ideas, be creative and enjoy time together. When she moved into the care center she started teaching classes, providing all materials from her ample stash.

When Ann was younger she loved the outdoors and sports, which unfortunately resulted in many twisted or sprained ankles, which ultimately limited her mobility in later years.

Ann loved music. She would sing whenever she could. She loved to watch musicals and concerts. She would listen to records, cassette tapes and CD’s of a wide variety of musical genres. When she was in high school she took a guitar class, and continued playing for as long as her hands would allow. But as long as she could talk, she would sing.

Ann was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She found peace in attending the temple and in serving in many capacities in her wards.

Ann is survived by her parents, Boyd and Lueve Whitby of Centerville, Utah, as well as her siblings Allan Whitby and his wife Anna of Kaysville, Utah; Sue Earnshaw of Salt Lake City, Utah; Bob Whitby and his wife Angela of Croydon, Kentucky; Art Whitby and his wife Brenda of Bedford, Wyoming; Bill Whitby and his wife Tammy of Farr West, Utah, and Michelle and her husband Kevin Hancey of Paradise, Utah; also 26 nieces and nephews and their spouses, and 23 great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her nephew David Whitby, her niece Rachel Hancey, and her brother-in-law David Earnshaw.

Due to COVID, private family services will be held at Lindquist’s Bountiful Mortuary.

Interment following in the Centerville Cemetery.

