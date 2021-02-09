Lucile Watkins Kerr passed away on February 8, 2021 at the age of 78.

She was born on August 10, 1942 in Brigham City, Utah to Clifford Charles Watkins and Lois Oswald Watkins and was the youngest of three children.

She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1960 and in 1964 she graduated from the University of Utah with a major in History and a minor in Physical Education. She also received a Secondary Teaching Certificate. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. After graduation, Lucile taught Physical Education in Palmdale, California.

In 1966 she decided to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She went to Scotland, but returned home early due to an onset of mental illness.

While working to recover from her illness Lucile married and had a son. Lucile and her son Jonathan settled in Brigham City in the early 70’s. She had a preschool in her home for a number of years that she was very proud of after which she began teaching kindergarten at Central Elementary. In 1982 she and Jonathan went to Hawaii on a teacher exchange program. She loved Hawaii and always had a love of the islands.

In 1991 she began treatment with Valley Mental Health. With resilience and hard work and support from son Jon, family members and friends, she gradually was able to get her illness under control. In 1998 Lucile was hired by Valley Mental Health as a “Consumer Specialist”. For 12 years she provided support to others in recovery by sharing her experiences. She was also involved with the VMH Speakers Association where she and others in recovery visited schools and community groups, sharing their recovery stories and answering questions.

Lucile was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was proud of her pioneer heritage. Her grandfather, William Oswald, great-grandparents, John Robert Oswald and Hannah Lark Bensley, and great grandfathers, Hyrum James Newton and William Lampard Watkins, all joined the LDS Church in England and immigrated to Utah.

Lucile had a wonderful childhood growing up on a farm in Brigham City. Her father Cliff was a music teacher and part-time farmer growing cherries and peaches, all of which Lucile enjoyed eating. Her mother Lois taught at the “Intermountain Indian School” in Brigham City for many years. Lucile was very close to her brothers Mack and Clifford, their spouses Julia and Alice and her many nieces and nephews.

Lucile valued her high school and college friendships so much throughout her life and drew strength from the love provided by these friends, considering them chosen family.

She also really enjoyed sports throughout her life. Whether University of Utah teams, the Utah Jazz or the Salt Lake Winter Olympics, she supported them wholeheartedly.

Lucile is survived by her son Jon (Tiffany), grandchildren Maquel Kerr, Logan Kerr, Taylor Reisig and Luke Reisig; great-grandson Grant Evans; sisters-in-law Alice Watkins and Julia Watkins, many nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Mack Watkins and Clifford Watkins, half sisters Barbara Faulkner, Beth Brian and Anna Owens.

