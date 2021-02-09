Ray Brown named cornerbacks coach at Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Ray Brown has been named Utah State’s cornerbacks coach, it was announced Tuesday by Aggie head football coach Blake Anderson.

Brown comes to Utah State after spending the past two seasons as the cornerbacks coach at Troy and three seasons at Abilene Christian, where he coached the defensive backs.

This past season, Brown coached Terence Dunlap to second-team all-Sun Belt Conference honors at Troy as he finished sixth in the league with three interceptions and 11th with nine passes defended.

In his first season with the Trojans, Brown coached Will Sunderland to first-team all-Sun Belt honors as he intercepted four passes, returning one for a touchdown. Following his collegiate career, Sunderland signed a free agent contract with the Green Bay Packers.

While at Abilene Christian, the Wildcats were among the best in the nation defensively in 2018 and set a school record with 13 interceptions, paced by all-Southland Conference selection Adonis Davis’ four picks, to rank in the top 30 nationally. The Wildcats knocked off No. 11 Nicholls State as the Abilene defense held Nicholls to just 12 points.

In 2018, the Wildcats ranked sixth nationally in fourth-down defense (26.3 percent), 15th nationally in third-down defense (30.3 percent) and 16th nationally in rushing defense (113 yards per game). Additionally, Abilene ranked third in the Southland Conference in scoring defense and red zone defense.

In his second season at Abilene Christian, Brown’s secondary posted the top passing defense in the Southland Conference, allowing just 196.7 yards per game, an improvement of 81.8 yards per game from the previous season.

Prior to his stint at Abilene Christian, Brown spent a pair of seasons as a graduate assistant at Arizona State working with the Sun Devils’ cornerbacks. Arizona State won the 2015 Sun Bowl and completed just the second back-to-back 10-win seasons in school history, while cornerback Kareem Orr earned Freshman All-America honors. The Sun Devils ranked 23rd nationally in interceptions during his second season and 29th his first season.

Brown also played a key role in Arizona State signing the No. 1- and No. 2-rated junior college cornerbacks in the country, along with Orr, who led the Pac-12 in interceptions as a freshman. Additionally, Brown coached Damarious Randall, who was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft with the 30th selection.

Brown began his Division I coaching career as a graduate assistant working with the safeties at Washington State in 2013, when the Cougars made their first bowl appearance in 10 years. Safety Deone Bucannon earned All-America honors, was rated the top strong safety in the country by NFL.com, and was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 27th selection.

Following his playing career at East Central University in Ada, Okla., as a four-year starter at cornerback, Brown served as the running backs coach and run game coordinator at his alma mater for two years (2010-11), before taking over as the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at Oklahoma Baptist for the 2012 season.

Brown received his bachelor’s degree in business marketing from East Central in 2009 and his master’s degree in sports administration from East Central in 2011.

He is married to the former Amber Gatlin and the couple has three children, Gavin, Rylin and Peyton.

RAY BROWN FILE

Coaching History

2021- Utah State – Cornerbacks

2019-20 Troy – Cornerbacks

2016-18 Abilene Christian – Defensive Backs

2014-15 Arizona State – Defensive Graduate Assistant

2013 Washington State – Defensive Graduate Assistant

2012 Oklahoma Baptist – Special Teams Coordinator / Defensive Backs

2010-11 East Central University – Run Game Coordinator / Running Backs

Bowl Games (3)

Arizona State (2): 2015 Cactus Bowl; 2014 Sun Bowl

Washington State (1): 2013 New Mexico Bowl

Playing Experience

2008-11 East Central University – Cornerback

Education

2011 East Central University – Sports Administration (M.S.)

2009 East Central University – Business Marketing (B.S.)

Family

Wife – Amber; Children – Gavin, Rylin, Peyton