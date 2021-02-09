Smithfield man accused of raping teen girl waives preliminary hearing

Booking photo for Gabriel Hanrion (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 25-year-old Smithfield man suspected of raping a teenage girl last year has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty. Gabriel J. Hanrion was arrested in May 2020 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hanrion participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He was previously charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

Defense attorney Melissa Fulkerson told the court they wished to waive their right to the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors would have presented their evidence in the case. She asked for time while she and prosecutors work out a possible plea deal.

According to Smithfield City police officers, the alleged victim, a 17-year-old girl, reported being raped by Hanrion. The two were reportedly co-workers at a local restaurant.

The girl claimed that early on the morning of March 2, she began texting Hanrion because she couldn’t sleep. She mentioned that the two had been in a friendship for several months. As their conversation continued, the suspect asked her to come over to his home because he wanted someone to cuddle with and she agreed.

The girl told officers that the two began watching a movie when the suspect began kissing her. She went onto say that before she could even comprehend what was occurring, Hanrion was raping her.

The victim stated that she did not say no to the suspect but had always told him no when he had pressured her previously. She also provided screenshots of their message threads around the time of the incident.

During Monday’s court hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck granted attorneys additional time. She scheduled another pretrial conference for March 29.

Hanrion remains out of jail after posting $5,000 bail. He could face up to five years in prison.

