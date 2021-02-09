Snider says bills from local legislators tend to sail through

Representative Casey Snider, who represents District 5 (which takes in the south part of Cache County), along with Representative Dan Johnson, R-District 4, have come to this year’s legislature with an impressive array of targeted legislation that aim to solve very specific problems. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Snider had high praise for Johnson.

“I’ve been in and around policy for awhile, going into my second term in this spot,” Snider said, “but worked in the federal side for Senator Bob Bennett and Congressman Rob Bishop prior to that. I will say, Dan Johnson…has got to be one of the most kindest, one of those few people in this world that is without guile.”

Snider said he is a sincere individual and if nothing else, just being able to serve around him and to work in a delegation he’s part of has been a real treat for him. He said representatives from more rural areas like Cache Valley tend to get listened to in the legislature.

“I think one of the things about being where we’re from up here, and being taken seriously, is when an idea is floated it’s generally seen as credible. And credible ideas, I would say, in the legislature always have a place. So, you look at some of the work we’ve done this session, I ran HB 19, which pushes up the…population threshold for county classifications which keeps us as a Class 3 county. That sailed through both bodies, no issue, on to the governor’s desk.”

He said Representative Johnson has a bill dealing with EMS Services – which addresses a critical need locally. Snider helped work on it with Johnson and he said it speaks to the type of bills that go through the legislature that they legitimately work hard on and they try not to waste their colleagues’ time.

AUDIO: Rep Casey Snider talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People