State adjusts the way it reports percent positivity statewide

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) is now reporting two measures of percent positivity. One measure is determined by dividing the total of unique individuals who tested positive by the unique number of people tested. UDOH calls this the “people over people” method. This method does not account for people who have had repeat positive or negative tests the past 90 days. This is the method they have been using to report percent positive since the start of the pandemic.

They also report percent positivity based on the total positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered and they call it the “test over test method.” This method is now used by at least 37 other states and provides a better comparison between what is happening across the country. This method accounts for people who have repeat positive or negative test results and more accurately reflects our increase in testing. It biases the percent positivity lower in the current testing environment.

By adding the 6,133 statewide tests since Monday into the previous total, there have been 2,085,821 people tested since the start of the pandemic.

The state health department reported 918 new coronavirus positive tests Tuesday and with 6,133 tests administered statewide that results in a 24-hour positivity rate of 15 percent.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases over the last 10 months is now 356,040.

Tuesday, the Bear River Health Department reported 64 positive coronavirus cases with a total of 19,015 cases in the district since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 733 patients hospitalized in the district: 512 in Cache County, 216 in Box Elder County and five in Rich County.

The 19,015 total cases include 18,005 who have recovered from the virus. The lives of 66 northern Utah residents have been lost to the coronavirus: 38 in Box Elder County, 28 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

The state’s Tuesday report indicates 8,674 people were vaccinated since Monday and that now 425,698 first and second doses have been administered.

New numbers from Idaho show there are 166,095 confirmed cases and thee have been 1,780 deaths in Idaho. Franklin County has had 1,038 positive cases and there have been 316 in Oneida County and 335 in Bear Lake County.