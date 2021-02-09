USU series against Wyoming postponed

Utah State's Justin Bean (34) plays against UNLV in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LOGAN – Tuesday morning the Mountain West Conference announced that the series this week between Utah State University and Wyoming in Logan has been postponed. The Aggies also had their second game at Fresno State cancelled on Saturday, February 6th. In their announcement, the conference said the games were postponed, “due to health and safety concerns,” but the conference did not say which team had the issues. In order for a conference game to take place, each team needs to field at least eight scholarship players.

As it currently stands, USU does not have another scheduled game until February 17 at Boise State. If the game happens as scheduled, that would be nearly two full weeks between basketball games for the Aggies. It is not yet known if USU will try to find – or be able to play – another team this week. Multiple teams in the West Coast Conference have games that will be postponed this week, including top-ranked Gonzaga, St. Mary’s, BYU, Santa Clara, Pepperdine, San Diego, Portland and Loyola Marymount. USU originally had a game against St. Mary’s on their schedule for this season but that game never happened after teams were forced to rearrange schedules due to a later start date for college basketball. St. Mary’s is currently ranked 65th in the NCAA NET rankings.

The Mountain West Conference deliberately left an extra week open at the end of the regular season and before the start of the conference tournament to provide schools an opportunity to make up previously-postponed games. Those make up games will be announced at a later time.

USU currently stands on top of the Mountain West standings with a conference record of 11-2 and a NET ranking of 49. Wyoming would have been entering this week’s contest 8th in the standings with a 4-8 conference record and a 190 NET ranking. After defeating Fresno State 69-53 in their lone game last week the Aggies were recognized in the Coaches Poll, receiving 5 votes.