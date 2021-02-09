Utah is once again making free coronavirus testing available

COVID-19 antigen test

Identifying people infected with the coronavirus quickly, in order to slow the spread of the disease in Utah, is the approach the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) continues to use.

That is why the state is once again making free testing available to anyone at least five years old, even if they do not have any coronavirus symptoms, or are only experiencing mild symptoms.

Free rapid antigen testing sites are chosen each week based on high positivity rates, fewer tests conducted and other surveillance data.

Registration is available online or you may register at the site and identification may be required. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks and to social distance while waiting in lines.

The local sites are Ridgeline High School in Millville (drive through) Friday and Saturday, between 12 noon to 7 p.m., and the Hyrum Senior Center at 695 E. Main in Hyrum (drive through) on Tuesday, noon to 7 p.m.

The Bear River Health Department Monday listed 16 positive coronavirus cases, with 18,951 cases in the district since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 728 patients hospitalized in the district: 510 in Cache County, 213 in Box Elder County and five in Rich County.

There have been 66 coronavirus fatalities in the three northern Utah counties: 38 in Box Elder County, 28 in Cache County and none in Rich County.

State Health Department reports revealed 514 new coronavirus positive tests Monday and since there were 3,653 tests administered statewide, that yields a 24-hour positivity rate of 14 percent.

COVID-19 has taken the lives of 1,738 in Utah, including two deaths Monday.

Monday state officials announced 3,087 new vaccinations since Sunday so now 417,024 people have been vaccinated.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,133 and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 15.4 percent.

In the latest report from Idaho there are 165,209 confirmed cases and there have been 1,767 deaths in Idaho. Franklin County has had 1,032 positive cases and there have been 313 cases in Oneida County and 334 in Bear Lake County.