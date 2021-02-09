Utah officials reiterate internet safety

SALT LAKE CITY — In conjunction with Internet Safety Day, the Utah Attorney General’s Office of Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force reiterated the important message of being aware and staying safe online while sharing content. Joining together with law enforcement across the US, they have repeated several online safety tips.

One of the recommendations is knowing that there is an increasing number of emails and text messages that are scams. Some of these messages are becoming increasingly deceptive, such as using legitimate company logos and even threats to trick individuals into providing personal information.

They advise cross-checking, to see if a link is legitimate by confirming the organization’s website and contact information.

In addition to scams, the ICAC Task Force has seen a dramatic increase in sexually explicit material online. They advise never sharing inappropriate images or taking part in explicit conversations.

Furthermore, they recommend parents have conversations with their children, asking hard questions, and making them aware of what is harmful to themselves and others.