October 25, 1931 – February 7, 2021 (age 89)

Aldeen Skidmore Nielsen passed away peacefully on February 7, 2021.

She was born on October 25, 1931 to Albert LeRoy and Reva Margaret Hutchings Skidmore in Lehi, Utah. She was raised in Delta, Utah.

She graduated from Delta High School and attended Southern Utah State in Cedar City and Utah State University.

She married the love of her life, Seymour Jay Nielsen on June 20, 1952 in the Logan Temple. They made their home in Hyrum, Utah where they raised their family of 10 children.

Her life was dedicated to being a wife, mother and grandmother. It was all she ever wanted and she excelled. She and Dad were always so loving and close and she dearly loved each of her children and their spouses and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to spend time with them all and they all loved her deeply.

She was a person filled with love. She always made the best out of any situation and kept a positive outlook until her last day. She was an excellent homemaker and she enjoyed sewing, singing, games and puzzles.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings. Among them was Relief Society and Young Women President.

When the children were raised, they built a home in Logan where she lived until she moved to Pioneer Valley Lodge a couple of years ago. She enjoyed everyone there. Her eternal sweetheart died on June 8, 2013. She has been anxious for him to come and get her.

She is survived by her 10 children, Lorie (Kim) Walters, Jay (Bonnie), Ruth (Randy) James, Trudy (Bill) Hatfield, Eric (Bonnie), Mary (Mike) Clark, Jane, Joan (Mont) Campbell, Krisie (Chad) McBride, Katie (Rob) Hoggan, 41 grandchildren, and 70 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way. She is also survived by sisters, Dorothy Lawrence, Muriel (Jim) Martin and Peggy Mabey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers, LeRoy (Vilo) and Ralph, brothers-in-law, Joseph Lawrence, Sweeney Windchief and Garn Mabey, grandson, Coby Nielsen, and great-grandchildren, Mason McFarland and Pearl Noorda.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 95 North 675 West in Hyrum, Utah. There will be a viewing for family and close friends on Friday evening, February 12, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah as well as from 11:30am – 12:30pm at the church on Saturday.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Nielsen

Due to the pandemic masks will be required and social distance appreciated.