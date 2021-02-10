December 5, 1998 – February 7, 2021 (age 22)

Our brave warrior, Bryson Erik Carpenter, gained his angel wings on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the age of 22 surrounded by family, listening to the Super Bowl…Something he loved!

Bryson was born on December 5, 1998 to Erik Carpenter of Smithfield, Utah and Jessica Yates Carpenter of North Logan, Utah.

Even though he was bound by physical limitations due to muscular Dystrophy, he had the spirit of an NBA Player. His body was small but his heart was big. Bryson’s smile would light up the entire room. He had a gift for making others laugh, while at the same time, comfort those who were struggling.

He loved his little sisters dearly and showed them in a big brother teasing kind of way. Bryson had a sweet bond with his mom. He was her buddy and her protector.

Bryson had a true love for sports…. Go Aggies! Go Cowboys! Go Red Socks! And Go Jazz!! Even though his body restricted him from being on the field or court, he still found a way to be involved. In his short life he has touched many and done much.

Bryson graduated from Sky View High School in 2017. While attending school he was involved in Student Council, Basketball Manager, Football Manager, and a number one fan cheering on whatever sport he could attend.

After High School, Bryson attended Utah State University while working at the Center for Persons with Disabilities (CPD) as a social media specialist. Later he moved to his dream job working at the Megaplex Movie theater taking tickets. He loved movies and dreamed of someday being a movie director.

We will forever be grateful for all who loved him, for all who saw him for who he was, and for all who were blinded by his limitations. He wanted nothing more then to be treated like everyone else.

Bryson is survived by his dad Erik Spencer Carpenter (Katherine), his mom Jessica Yates Carpenter, sisters Rylie and Kynlee, his grandparents Henry and Carolyn Yates of Richmond, Utah, Robert Carpenter (Susan) of Millville, and Linda Carpenter of Logan. Along with many wonderful aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

Bryson was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Norman and Louise Child, Willard and Elizabeth Ann Yates, Katherine Yates, Don and Thelma Carpenter, and Kenneth and Annie Chatterton.

Viewing will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North, North Logan, Utah.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00am at the North Logan, Green Canyon Stake Center, 400 East 1850 North, North Logan, Utah with a short viewing prior from 9:30 – 10:30am.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Carpenter

Bryson will be laid to rest in the North Logan Cemetery.

Special Thanks to all the wonderful doctors, nurses, respiratory therapist, teachers, bosses, coaches, and friends who inspired him, helped him, and most importantly loved him throughout his life.

“It is now your turn my sweet boy… spread your wings and fly. God be with you till we meet again.”