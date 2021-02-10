Hyrum man arrested and charged with alleged burglary and drunken assault

LOGAN — A 38-year-old Hyrum man is facing criminal charges after allegedly driving to a Logan home, breaking in, and fighting with a another man, all while his three children sat inside his truck. Cody J. Clawson was booked into the Cache County Jail Sunday night and later released after posting bail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to a Logan home on report that Clawson had entered the residence and started fighting with a male individual. He appeared to be intoxicated and bleeding from his face.

Clawson told officers that he had received a text message from the alleged victim, who was at his estranged wife’s home. The message angered him, prompting him to drive to the residence with his three children.

Officers allege Clawson entered the home without permission and began fighting with the man. He also had an odor of alcohol coming from him.

The report stated Clawson failed a field sobriety and portable breath test. A handgun was also located in the driver side of the truck, and two other firearms were locked in a gun safe in the backseat.

Clawson spoke to officers during their investigation. He mentioned that he had made a mistake and messed up.

Prosecutors filed charges against Clawson in 1st District Court. They include burglary, a second-degree felony; and misdemeanors for assault, driving under the influence, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Clawson is out of jail and will likely be arraigned in the next month. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

