Joseph Samuel Lloyd passed away on February 4, 2021 from complications due to COVID-19.

If you knew Joe you were one of the lucky ones, a kind man who loved people and he had a heart of gold.

Joe loved the outdoors, his passion for hunting, camping and fishing made him the happiest.

Joe loved his wife Pearl and he took great care of her. Pearl was Joe’s pride and joy. When Pearl wanted to go shopping he would take her to family dollar and patiently wait for her to take her sweet time to shop. Together they enjoyed their new home in Mink Creek where they watched the sunrise and sunset together and rode their side by side around town.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Pearl, his two daughters Becky and Niki, his brothers Rick Lloyd and Robert Johnson. He was preceded in death by his son Little Joe. He is also survived by Pearl’s 9 kids and grandkids who he truly loved and adored and thought the world of.

Many hearts are broken with the passing of Joe and he will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed. As Joe would say the cowboy rides away, but he will not wander far and he will be watching over us from heaven.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:30 – 11:30am.

Interment will be in the Mink Creek Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.