Shirley May Hall Coley

November 3, 1929 – February 5, 2021 (age 91)

Shirley Mae Hall Coley, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully in St. George, Utah on Friday, February 5, 2021. She was with her family at the time of her passing.

Shirley was born in Hyrum, Utah on November 3, 1929 to Sarah Ellen (Maness) Hall and William George Hall.

She married William Golden Coley (Goldie) on March 15, 1946 after a three-week romance. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple.

She was preceded in death by her husband Goldie, son-in-law John Milligan, grandson Jason Harrop, grandson Aaron Erickson and one great-grandson Draven Davis.

She leaves behind her children and their spouses Shirley Kathleen Milligan, Joy Ann (Randy) Erickson, David Lynn (Evelyn) Coley, Janice (Bryon) Bingham, Mary Pamela (Rick) Epperson as well as 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

After retiring from Logan Regional Hospital, she spent several years volunteering at the Hyrum Senior Center. Her garage held a quilting frame almost as often as it held a car. She always had cold drinks and corn dogs for her grandchildren and she could usually be found in her kitchen rocking chair visiting with anyone who would stop in. Shirley and Golden’s home was one of love. The small brick house would be bursting at the seams with family during Thanksgiving and the 4th of July.

