Stanford Jensen, 63, of Smithfield, Utah died February 9, 2021.

Stan was born May 31, 1957, in Preston, Idaho to Virginia Seamons Jensen Hansen and Rodney Jensen. He was the 4th of 5 boys born to this family, and then later his favorite little sister.

Stan grew up in Mink Creek where he loved the outdoors, either playing or working on the farm with his brothers. He had a talent of fixing anything mechanical. His favorite things in life were spending time in the mountains, being with his family, and riding motorcycles.

Stan is survived by his mom, Virginia Hansen, Smithfield; brothers Sheldon (LeAnn), Kaysville, Utah; Steven (Suzanne), Kaysville, Utah; Paul (Corinne), St. George, Utah; a sister Tamara (Jim) White, Preston, Idaho; a sister-in-law Marla Jensen, Preston, Idaho; and by many nieces and nephews who loved him more than he would ever know. He was preceded in death by his dad, Rodney Jensen, and a brother, Bruce Jensen.

We are thankful for the loving care Stan gave to our mom for the past six years. He leaves an empty hole in our family, but we are grateful to have him be ours forever.

Private Family Services will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.

Interment will be in the Mink Creek Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.