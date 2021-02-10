Three more COVID deaths in Northern Utah reported Wednesday

Wednesday’s Utah Department of Health report that 17 more Utahns died from COVID-19 includes three Northern Utah residents. A Cache County man, older than 85, was hospitalized at the time of his death and two Box Elder County residents, a man and a woman both between 65-84 years of age, died from the disease.

Those three deaths among residents of the state’s three northern counties means 69 people have lost their lives to the disease: 40 in Box Elder County, 29 in Cache County and none in Rich County.

The Bear River Health Department Wednesday listed 72 positive coronavirus cases in the district with 19,087 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 737 patients in the district who have been hospitalized: 516 in Cache County, 216 in Box Elder County and five in Rich County. There are 18,142 who have recovered among the 19,087 total cases in the district.

Free rapid antigen testing is still being offered by the Utah Department of Health. New sites are targeted each week, based on high positivity rates. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks and social distance while waiting in lines.

Children five and over can get tested at these clinics, even if they do not have symptoms. Free testing is being offered at Ridgeline High School in Millville, Friday, Feb. 12th and Saturday, Feb. 13th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) and registration is on site or online here. A drive thru testing clinic is also being offered in February on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Stadium parking lot of Utah State University’s football stadium, accessible from 1000 North and East Stadium Drive. Participants can pre-register here.

With the 17 new deaths Wednesday the new report lists 1,765 Utah deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday, state officials announced 16,778 more Utahns were vaccinated against the virus so now 442,476 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

The testing of 8,988 people in Utah since Tuesday found 1,299 new positive cases for a positivity rate of 14 percent the last 24 hours.

There are 323 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 which is four more than Tuesday and 131 of them are in ICU units. From the beginning of the outbreak hospitalizations now total 14,007.

The most recent Idaho report shows 166,095 confirmed COVID-19 cases.There have been 1,780 deaths in the state with 1,038 positive tests in Franklin County, 335 cases in Bear Lake County and 316 in Oneida County.