USU announces 2021 Commencement in-person and virtually

LOGAN – A May graduation at Utah State University was not possible in the early months of the pandemic last year but Tuesday the school announced multiple events May 6-7 to provide 2021 graduates an on-campus commencement.

Approximately 50 in-person convocation events are scheduled where students and some faculty will attend in-person.

Heidi Kesler, chair of the commencement steering committee, said friends and family may watch virtually.

“I think that the way our friends and families and even the majority of faculty and staff will view this, actually will give them a pretty up close and personal look at the student as they cross the stage,” Kesler explained, “and they can include people regardless of whether they could get a ticket to get to Logan, because they will view it from their home.”

Kesler said it will be as close to the real thing as possible.

“The bulk of the event, however, will be recognizing each individual student. Their names will be called, they will cross the stage — they won’t shake hands —but they will probably do an air high-five or whatever we can do with masks on to make sure sure they know that we are congratulating them.”

Each small gathering will include a video of President Cockett conferring degrees, recorded speeches by each valedictorian, and recorded bagpipe and “Pomp and Circumstance” music during the procession.

Because of the ongoing pandemic USU will not host a large in-person commencement ceremony but will broadcast a virtual program the evening of May 5.

Graduating students must apply for graduation by February 28 and RSVP for their college convocation celebrations in mid-March.