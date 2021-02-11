A vital service continues for Cache County seniors during pandemic

LOGAN — An organization that provides critical services to one of the most vulnerable populations that has been the most isolated during the last 12 months is the Cache Senior Center.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, director Giselle Madrid said her staff has found it a challenge but they’ve been up to the task.

“Yes, but you know what…we were ready for the challenge, and I can thank my staff. We have tried our very best to accommodate this crazy stage in life that we all are in. And thinking outside the box to make it a successful organization that we have been able to provide as many activities as we have continually.”

During the pandemic she said they have still been able to hold activities for seniors but done safely.

“One of the things that I think we did to combat that is we’ve thought – okay well if we can’t be indoors, then let’s be outdoors. We hosted our bingos outside, we did craft class outside so that we could keep everyone more than six feet apart. We did our cooking classes outside in the shade, underneath our covered patio. And really just providing these activities still, Tai Chi happened outside. So those activities were still able to continue, we just weren’t in a closed environment.”

Madrid said the center has two counselors to assist seniors with State Health Insurance Planning. They can also help getting set up with Medicare and navigating through it or assisting with Medicaid.

For more information, call (435)755-1720 or go to cachecounty.org/senior.

AUDIO: Giselle Madrid of Cache Senior Center talks with Jason Williams on For the People on 02/11/2021