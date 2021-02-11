Our beloved fiance and father, Alan Edward Wright, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 surrounded by his family in St. George, Utah. He fought a courageous battle against cancer for several years.

Alan was born May 22, 1959 in Logan, Utah to E. Wayne and Maxine Wright. In his youth he attended preparatory school in Malawi, Africa.

Following his graduation from Logan High School he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Quebec, Canada (French speaking). He received a bachelor’s degree in business from Utah State University.

In life Alan was a man of action always up for a challenge. He was a tempter of fate. In his own way he scaled Mount Everest twice: once for his professional achievements in land development and once to fend off death a moment longer for his fiance and his children. Alan truly gained his wisdom through hardship and his enduring strength through life’s trials. Friends extoll him as a “fearless fighter”, an “awesome team member”, “my greatest mentor”, the “lead scout”.

He is survived by his loving fiance Michelle, his three children Rachel, Anthony, and Jocelyn Wright, his mother Maxine and his three siblings Cheryl, Seari, and Terry. He will be greatly missed.

Alan and his family want to thank the compassionate caregivers, his doctors and nurses from the Intermountain Cancer Center and Hospice Centers in St. George, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00am at the Lindquist’s Kaysville Mortuary Chapel located at 400 North Main Street, Kaysville, Utah. A viewing will be prior to services at the same location from 10:00 – 10:45am.

Graveside services will be held at the Logan City Cemetery at 2:30pm the same day.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Intermountain Cancer Center or call 833-321-3332



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at McMillan Mortuary.