Broken waterline damages Logan business

Emergency crews responding to broken waterline at Zurchers (Courtesy: Facebook)

LOGAN — A broken waterline caused substantial damage to a business near 1475 N Main St. Fire fighters and law enforcement were called to Zurchers Friday morning on report of an emergency.

Logan City Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys said the store’s manager called 911 around 8:30 a.m. She had just arrived to open the business and found several inches of water at the front door.

“When the fire department arrived,” said Humphreys, “we realized there was a mainline break in the line under the building that feeds their fire sprinkler system. We were able to shut off the water at the street valve, stop the water flow, and turn the situation back over to them for cleanup and repairs.”

Humphreys said it appeared the waterline had been ruptured for several hours flooding the floor of the store.

“There was a lot of water coming up from the seams of the concrete floor. They will probably need to do some repairs.”

A store employee told News Talk KVNU that the store’s floor will likely have to be dug up to repair the broken waterline. They expect to remain closed for approximately a month.

