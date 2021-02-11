November 9, 1952 – February 4, 2021 (age 68)

Dale ZoBell was born and raised by parents John and Doris in Raymond, Alberta, Canada, on the family farm. This is where he had “the best childhood ever.” He loved referring to himself as a farm kid.

In May 1971 he met his best friend and love, Susan Brayley, and they were married in December of that year.

In choosing his career he didn’t stray far from his roots and studied animal science at Oregon State University, and Utah State University where he would eventually earn his PhD specializing in beef cattle nutrition.

Dale’s first job was with Cargill, followed by Alberta Agriculture, and finally a professorship at Utah State University. He was passionate about what he did and would often say, “I love going to work.”

He raised his family in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he held a variety of callings. Rather than a proselyting mission as a young man, his greatest service came later in life through humanitarian work in 14 third-world countries. Dale and Susan’s lives were enriched through travel and exploration together… they visited 54 different countries in total. Dale, always the curious, soaked up the wisdom of contrasting cultures, mingling with and talking to the people.

In 2015, and after 18 years, he retired from USU and moved to the Coeur d’Alene area in northern Idaho to be closer to family.

Dale loved fishing, skiing, hiking, camping and riding his bike on trails with Sue. His favorite past time however, would be family time. He was always a proud Canadian even though he lived in the US for the last 23 years.

Dale passed away eight months after being diagnosed with a Glioblastoma (brain cancer) in Coeur d’Alene. His wife of 49 years, Sue, was by his side.