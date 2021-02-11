William Glen Leavitt Archibald

August 19, 1927 – February 2, 2021 (age 93)

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend passed away February 2, 2021 at Wellsville, Cache County, Utah in his 93rd year.

Glen was born August 19, 1927 in Wellsville. A son of William Spence Archibald and Zina Glenn Leavitt. Glen was the second in a family of five children. He attended the Wellsville elementary schools and South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah.

Growing up in the farming community of Wellsville, he loved the farming activities and companionship of working with his Dad and brothers on the family farm. At the age of sixteen he entered the work force at the Bushnell Hospital in Brigham City, Utah.

October 3, 1945 Glen joined the armed forces of World War II serving as a cook at the U.S. Army Base, Fort Lewis, Washington.

Upon returning from military service, he married Miriam F. Christensen of Hyrum, Utah on the of September 24, 1946 in the Logan LDS Temple. After seven years of hopeful anticipation for a child Glen and Miriam adopted and welcomed three children into their home; Dale Christensen, Karen Kay, and Cory Glen Archibald.

Glen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and a High Priest in the Wellsville Fourth Ward. He enjoyed serving in the capacity of MIA Superintendent, Primary Teacher, Ward Mission Leader, fourteen years as assistant Ward Clerk, and as both First and Second Councilor in the Bishopric. Together with his wife Miriam he served in the Oklahoma, Tulsa Mission working with the Indian Tribes at Anadarko, Oklahoma. He served as an Officiator at the Logan Temple for eleven years.

Retiring after thirty years as a baker at the Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah, Glen finished out his career as a maintenance mechanic for Hesston Farm Equipment Co. and Baugh Motel in Logan, Utah. It never occurred to Glen to stop from working and he kept his many talents of mechanics, electronics, plumbing, carpentry, cement work, and furniture refinishing honed and polished. Glen could always work a miracle with equipment that was totally worn out beyond repair. Auto engines went together while he listened to Opera on his garage radio and just as easily raisin filled cookies went together in the kitchen.

Miriam, Glen’s beloved companion passed away June 27, 1989. He later married Mary Evanel Clark Maughan (Eve) April 27, 1991 in Wellsville, Utah.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, sons Dale C. and Cory Glen Archibald, a sister Bonita Archibald Clawson, and brothers Marloe and Thayne Archibald.

He is survived by his wife “Eve”, a daughter Karen Kay Rosen and sister Ruby Denae Balls (LewDell) and a brother-in-law Sheldon Christensen. Three step-children, Micol and Neal Maughan and Eden Johnson. Grandchildren; William Glen Archibald, Robert Crook, and Tyler Rosen, great-grandchildren; Timothy and Christopher Jess, Jesse Rosen and Diorenne Archibald, Hunter Lasell and Harley Crook, great-great-grandchildren; Frankie, Arorah and Winter.

Glen’s loves are his family, friends, automobiles, music and reading.

He has touched many lives with his genuine friendship and caring, a soft spoken, humble man who walked in the footsteps of the Savior Jesus Christ. We celebrate his life.

A grateful “Thanks” to Hospice and all those who so lovingly cared for Glen over his last months.

Interment will be in the Wellsville Cemetery.

