Brothers coauthor and publish futuristic book based in Utah

Beauregard NeVille and Cole NeVille hold the first book off the press run of Black Winter a book that took the two over ten years to write.

BRIGHAM CITY – Cole Neville, a Box Elder High School graduate living in Brigham City, and his brother Beauregard Neville, a Mountain Crest graduate, have co-authored their first book in a four-book series based on a character living in Utah.

The storyline is based on a people fighting for survival in Utah during a post-apocalyptic ice age. The entire series of the book will take place here, Cole said.

Black Winter is a story of a future earth covered with snow and a group of people living in a self-sustaining military facility that can last forever and the people will too, as long as there is food. The main character, Alec Winter, is one of the people trying to survive when two strangers arrive. They find something lurking in the shadows.

Winter must fight for his life and save the ones he cares most about and, most of all, he has to avoid becoming like his attackers.

Beauregarrd graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice while minoring in English from Weber State University. Cole attended Utah State University and Bridgerland Tech.

“The overall feedback from people who have read the book has been positive,” Beauregard said. “We’ve already sold 100 copies and for first time authors we felt pretty good about that.”

Black Winter is now for sale on Amazon. The second book in the series is called Winter Heart, the third is Winter End and the fourth book is called Eternal Winter.

“We started the idea about 12 years ago and had a lot of discussions on how it should go,” Cole said, who works in Corrine. “When we didn’t live close we used Dropbox to collaborate on the pages.”

Beauregard, who works security at the Stein Erickson Lodge at Deer Valley, would write some pages and Cole would read them and then offer suggestions and his brother would work on the pages.

“We had a lot of discussions on the first book,” Cole said. “We self-published the book through Amazon, through their author program.”

He said it’s a simple process with Amazon. The author makes sure it is formatted correctly and Amazon does the rest.

The two sought advice from other authors, including Angela Corbet , a resident of Tremonton who has done well for herself as an author.

“She has been a big help, too,” Cole said. “Contacting other published authors that are successful have helped us out a lot.”

Beauregard said they hope to have the sequels out once a year.

“We already have the first and last chapters we just need to fill in the rest,” he said. “Besides the paperback we also have an e-version through Amazon.”

Beauregard said things kind of fell in to place for them.

“It just so happened we had a friend that was a graphic designer that did the cover,” he said. “And a former neighbor was a copy editor and we didn’t know it.”

The paperback version of Black Winter premiered in September 2020 and cost $21.95.