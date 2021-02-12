Florence Mary Thornock

Mom was born in River Lane Southburgh, Norfolk England on June 3, 1925. Mom graduated from this life on the morning of February 8, 2021.

She grew up in England having an 8th grade education. She was the 9th child of Earnest Henry Peel and Agnus Elizabeth Middleton.

Mom met her future husband, Newell Bruce Thornock, while working at the Army base, where Bruce was stationed during World War II. They fell in love, and were married on May 13, 1944 in Reymerston, England.

Dad was able to come home first, mom followed later, with their oldest daughter, Marleene, who was born in England on March 25, 1945. Mom received her naturalization to America on November 19, 1952. To this union was born 6 additional children. Ray William, Phyllis Marie, Charmaine, Arlette Charlene, Kelvin Dean, and Ivan Bruce.

Mom was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when coming to her new home in America. Mom was a hard working lady all her life. She especially loved gardening and her flowers. She was called to take care of the Bloomington Ward garden, which she did for many years, weeding, growing vegetables, picking raspberries, and selling them for the Bloomington Ward budget assessment. She took much care in this calling and loved it dearly. For many years she was the church magazine director and faithfully went from house to house signing up ward members for the church magazines. She was a loyal visiting teacher, to our knowledge never missing a month of contacting her assigned ladies, and friends.

Mom and dad were sealed in the Logan Temple on March 18, 1966. This being the same day their oldest son, Ray, received his endowment in preparation for his mission to the North Central States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This was a very important time in mom’s life. She loved the church.

Mom had many trials in her life, the biggest one was when dad died March 5, 2006, after 62 years of marriage. Now she is reunited with the love of her life. Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Newell Bruce, and one son, Ivan Bruce.

She is survived by her six children, Marleene (Art) Polad, Herriman, Utah; Ray William (Doris) Montpelier, Idaho; Phyllis Marie (Randell) Michaelson, Inkom, Idaho; Charmaine (Franklin) Lloyd, Montpelier, Idaho; Arlett Charlene (Michael) Walker, Evanston, Wyoming; and Kelvin Dean of Montpelier, Idaho; 31 grandchildren; 101 great-grandchildren; and 28 great-great grandchildren.

Thanks mom for all you did for us, and for all you are. We love you and will see you on the other side of the veil.

Graveside services were held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 1:00pm in the Bloomington Cemetery for family only.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.