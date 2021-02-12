April 2, 1945 – February 9, 2021 (age 75)

Joyce Cole Shipley of Centerville, Utah passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2021 at the age of 75.

Joyce was born on April 2,1945 to Willard Wayne and Gwen Brown Cole in Preston and raised in Whitney, Idaho. She was raised on a farm with five sisters and no brothers.

Walking out of the band room as an eighth grader, she met the love of her life, Richard Shipley. She graduated from Preston High School in 1963. She later went on to study at LDS Business College while waiting for her missionary to come home.

Richard and Joyce were married December 17, 1965 in the Logan Temple. Joyce and Richard are the proud parents of six children.

Joyce raised the kids and worked as secretary, confidant, and filled any other hole in a quickly growing business.

She also loved traveling with Richard and the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square. She never complained, often quiet in the background, with a heart of gold, the epitome of a pure heart; truly an angel on earth and now an angel to watch over us.

Prior to moving to Centerville, Richard and Joyce lived in Farmington for over thirty years and were in Bountiful prior to that. She enjoyed canning and making fruit leather and pie filling from their many fruit trees.

Joyce truly was the heart of her home and her greatest joy was found in her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and really enjoyed making memories at the family cabin. She was lovingly referred to as “Bubbles” due to her delightful disposition and contagious laugh. Joyce loved chocolate and always had a secret stash.

She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings and capacities. She adored her grandchildren and always let them know through her actions or even through thoughtful texts and quotes. She was always thinking of others and was one of the kindest people you could have ever met, truly angelic. Her heart was pure and she loved deeply. We will greatly miss her cheerful and loving personality. With Joyce, you always knew you were loved, welcome, well-fed, and cared for. She will be deeply missed.

Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter Maree Shipley; her parents and her sister Glenda Coburn.

Joyce is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 55 years, Richard Shipley; her children, Donna (Shawn) Brock, Debbie (Lincoln) Dygert, Julie (Dan) Stephenson, Wayne (Emily) Shipley, and Doug (Shayla) Shipley; 18 grandchildren; Cameron, Misty, Chante, Erika, Jordan, Justin, Katelyn, Seth, Casey, Kaden, Gabe, Hailey, Maura, Colby, Gavin, Quinne, Geneve, and Sienna; and 4 great-grandchildren; Lucy, Henley, Norah, and Seoul; sisters, Diane (Gene) Purser, Bonnie (Keith) Budge, Marilyn (Jerry) Munk, and Sharlene (Scott) Barner; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held in Bountiful on Saturday, February 13, 2021 for immediate family.

The service will be live streamed at 10:00am and may be viewed by clicking here.

Interment at the Farmington Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Russon Mortuary.