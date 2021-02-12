Three injured after two vehicle crash near Richmond

Two vehicle crash near Richmond, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

RICHMOND — A two vehicle crash Friday night sent three people to the hospital. The accident occurred at 11600 N. US-91, just north of Pepperidge Farm.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Kendrick said a red truck was traveling northbound along the highway when a Honda CRV pulled in front of it. Troopers are unsure whether the CRV was attempting to turn left or crossing the intersection.

The truck broadsided the CRV on the passenger side. The impact caused the car to roll onto the driver’s side.

Several motorists stopped to help the injured until paramedics arrived.

Kendrick said two 16-year-old girls were in the CRV. The passenger was transported by ambulance to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. She was later flown to Primary Children’s Medical Center.

The driver of the CRV and the male driver of the truck were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports suggest the CRV failed to yield to oncoming traffic. It is unknown yet if any of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

