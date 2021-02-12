Three more coronavirus deaths reported Friday in Northern Utah

LOGAN – A report of 11 new coronavirus deaths in Utah Friday — six of which occurred before Jan. 15 — also includes three northern Utah residents.

Two of them were older than 85 and both were Cache Valley residents, a male who was not hospitalized at the time of death and a female who lived in a long-term care facility. The third fatality is a male living in Box Elder County, between 25-44 years of age, who was hospitalized at the time of death.

Those deaths among residents of Utah’s three northern counties means 72 people from the district have lost their lives to the disease (41 in Box Elder County, 31 in Cache County and none in Rich County).

Friday the Bear River Health Department (BRHD) reported 72 positive cases in the district with 19,221 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have also been 743 patients in the district who have been hospitalized: 519 in Cache County, 218 in Box Elder County and six in Rich County.) Also, 18,307 have recovered among the 19,221 total cases in the district.

Based on the most recent facts from the BRHD, 28 percent of the COVID deaths in the district have been patients over 85, 48 percent were 65-84 and 21 percent between 45-64.

Statewide the testing of 7,143 people Friday found 1,060 new positive cases for a positivity rate of 14.8 percent the last 24 hours.

Since Thursday 26,996 people were vaccinated in Utah and total vaccines administered in the state is 489,716.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,025 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7 percent; the seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests or tests” is 6.6 percent.

There are 312 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 which is 15 fewer than Thursday. Also, 118 are in intensive care units and that is 10 fewer than Thursday.

The state health department reported Friday 2,110,759 have been tested since the start of the pandemic and there have been 359,641 positive cases.

The most recent Idaho report shows 166,876 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 1,791 deaths in the state with 1,044 positive tests in Franklin County, 338 cases in Bear Lake County and 316 in Oneida County.