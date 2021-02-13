Catholic Community Services Refugee Foster Care program expanding to Logan

Catholic Community Services Refugee Foster Care program seeks loving homes for unaccompanied minors in Cache Valley.

Salt Lake City – Catholic Community Services (CCS) of Utah’s Refugee Foster Care program seeks loving homes for unaccompanied minors in the Logan area.

CCS of Utah has provided help for needy families and individuals of all faiths and beliefs along the Wasatch front for some 50 years. Their Migration and Refugee Services finds and relocates not only children, but all those fleeing from persecution and assist them with legal immigration.

They also offer Basic Needs programs to help those experiencing homelessness meet their basic needs and get back on their feet. The Basic Needs Northern Utah feeds the hungry in Northern Utah and help them reach self-sufficiency.

Of the world’s 26 million refugees, nearly half are under the age of 18. Seeking refuge in a new country is challenging no matter the circumstance, but seeking refuge as an unaccompanied minor comes with a unique set of challenges.

The organization wants to place more children in homes where they can heal and grow through the love of a family. It starts by finding and helping unaccompanied refugee minors entering the United States by placing them in licensed and loving foster families.

The top priority of CCS is to place youth in homes where they can feel love, be seen, cherished and find hope. Every child deserves to experience life in a stable home, alongside a caring family.

When a boy or girl is placed in the program, they rally a team of Family Consultants, Case Managers, and Transition to Adult Living Coaches work with foster families to help the youth reach goals and prepare them for long-term self-sufficiency.

To help them reach a goal, Refugee Foster Care offers these youth a wide variety of services in line with the services offered to children in Utah state foster care. These services—such as financial support, medical care, mental health treatment, case management, education and job training, and legal and immigration assistance—are available to the youth until they reach the age of 21.

Those interested in opening their hearts and homes to youth who have entered the United States without the comfort of a family, can contact Meg Buonforte for more information on becoming a foster parent.

Meg can be reached by phone at (801) 428-1283 or via email at mbuonforte@ccsutah.org.