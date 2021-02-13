Logan City officials announce Presidents Day closures

Logan officials have announced the closure of city offices and the Logan Library on Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.

“All Logan City offices, including the Logan Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15,” according to city spokeswoman Emily Malik.

“The Logan Landfill and the Community Recreation Center will be open for regular operating hours,” she added.

The Logan River Golf Course will also be open on Presidents Day, weather permitting.

Malik also reported that all residential and commercial garbage collection routes will be serviced as usual on Monday. Regularly scheduled recycling pick-up will also take place.

For general information about holiday closures, Logan residents can call 435-716-9000.