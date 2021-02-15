Big matchups highlight final week of regular season for Region 11

LOGAN – Before the Utah High School Activities Association removed the latest RPI rankings for the final week of the regular season, the standings did get updated Friday evening after all the games were played. The standings don’t reflect much of a change in the boys rankings (despite a big showdown in Millville) but there is some movement in the girls rankings with a lot on the line in this final week. The top three Region 11 boys teams maintained their 4A rankings (Sky View 5th, Logan 8th and Ridgeline 9th) despite the Riverhawks’ 51-42 victory over Sky View on Friday. It’s important to remember that RPI rankings factor in the entirety of how a team has performed during the full season, not just in region play. The biggest showdown in the final week of regular season for the boys teams is on Friday when Logan hosts Ridgeline.

For the girls, it’s a very tight race with Ridgeline, Sky View, Green Canyon and Logan separated by one spot apiece (ranked 3-6 respectively). Ridgeline and Logan have the better records in region play (both with 6-2 records) with Sky View and Green Canyon tied at 5-3. Green Canyon hosts Sky View on Tuesday while Ridgeline hosts Logan on Thursday in two critical games that could either more clearly define Region 11 standings, or make them even closer than they already are.

The final RPI rankings for 4A and 5A will be released Saturday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. For 1A, those rankings will be released Monday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. At those times the playoff pairings will also be released with teams finishing in the top 10 receiving a first-round bye.

Boys Region 11 RPI Rankings:

#5 – Sky View (7-1, 14-4)

#8 – Logan (5-3, 13-5)

#9 – Ridgeline (7-1, 12-8)

#13 – Green Canyon (3-5, 10-10)

#15 – Bear River (2-6, 9-10)

#20 – Mountain Crest (0-8, 2-16)

BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES THIS WEEK:

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Sky View vs Green Canyon at 7 p.m.

Mountain Crest vs Ridgeline at 7 p.m.

Bear River vs Logan at 7 p.m.

Box Elder at Bonneville at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Rich at Telos at 6 p.m.

Preston vs winner of Century vs Pocatello (played on Tuesday, Feb. 16) at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Logan vs Ridgeline at 7 p.m.

Mountain Crest vs Sky View at 7 p.m.

Green Canyon vs Bear River at 7 p.m.

Box Elder vs Bountiful at 7 p.m.

Rich vs Manila at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Rich at Manila at 7 p.m.

Girls Region 11 RPI Rankings:

#3 – Ridgeline (6-2, 13-6)

#4 – Sky View (5-3, 13-5)

#5 – Green Canyon (5-3, 13-5)

#6 – Logan (6-2, 12-5)

#13 – Bear River (1-7, 6-14)

#15 – Mountain Crest (1-7, 6-13)

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES THIS WEEK:

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Green Canyon vs Sky View at 7 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Mountain Crest at 7 p.m.

Logan vs Bear River at 7 p.m.

Box Elder vs Bonnevile at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Bear Lake vs Ririe in 2A Basketball Tournament at 12 noon

Mountain Crest vs Sky View at 7 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Logan at 7 p.m.

Bear River vs Green Canyon at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Box Elder at Bountiful at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Rich at Manila at 5:30 p.m.