CVTD bus involved in 3 vehicle crash in Logan

Three vehicle crash at 500 N. Main St. Logan, Feb. 15, 2021

LOGAN — A three vehicle crash Monday afternoon injured two people and partially blocked traffic along Main St. The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m.

Logan City Police Captain Curtis Hooley said a Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on Main St., when it reportedly ran a red light at 500 N. At the same time, a Toyota Highlander was westbound on 500 N. and a Cache Valley Transit District bus was eastbound on 500 N., both passing through the intersection at the time when the Corolla failed to stop.

Officers report the Corolla first struck the Highlander, and then both vehicles smashed into the bus.

The driver of the Highlander was treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital. The driver of the Corolla was also taken to the hospital. Both individuals had non-life-threatening injuries.

Hooley said none of the occupants on the bus were injured.

Traffic along 500 N. and Main St. was partially blocked for more than an hour as emergency crews cleared the crash.

