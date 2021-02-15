Drop in positive coronavirus cases has continued for a month; only 16 reported cases in BRHD Monday

Since mid-January there has been a steady drop in the number of positive coronavirus tests in Utah.

As of Monday, the rolling seven-day average number of positive tests is currently 951 a day. The average percentage of people testing positive with COVID-19 — known as the “people over people” test — is 14.1% and the average number of people testing positive is 6.4 percent.

Monday’s Utah Department of Health (UDOH) report listed 3,313 people tested for coronavirus since Sunday and with 462 positives that means the 24-hour positivity rate was 13.9 percent.

There were two deaths included in the Monday report of statistics from the UDOH and that brings the total COVID-19 fatalities in Utah to 1,796.

Sunday, the state reported the lowest weekly total of cases in about five months.

The Bear River Health Department Monday reported 16 new positive cases in the district with 19,324 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Current patient hospitalizations in the district now total 751: 526 in Cache County, 219 in Box Elder County and six in Rich County. There have been 18,428 patients termed “recovered” among the 19,324 total positive cases.

During the 11 months of the pandemic Cache County has had 14,465 positive cases, Box Elder County 4,723 cases and Rich County 122 cases.

In the 24 hours since Sunday 1,033 more vaccines were administered leaving the total vaccinations in Utah at 525,033. Also, about six of 10 Utahns in the 70-plus category had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Sunday. The vaccination rates in other age groups are significantly lower.

Hospitalizations for those with COVID-19 numbered 274 Monday (four fewer than Sunday) with 104 in intensive care units. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,209.

UDOH reported Monday 2,125,510 people have been tested and there have been 361,756 positive cases. (Total tests in Utah to date: 3,601,122.)

The latest report from Idaho shows 167,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 1,803 deaths in the state with 1,052 positive tests in Franklin County, 339 cases in Bear Lake County 318 in Oneida County.