Honeyville man killed in suspected DUI rollover

BOX ELDER COUNTY — A 53-year-old Honeyville man died early Sunday morning in a single vehicle crash near Collinston. The accident was reported just before 1 a.m.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Bryce Kohler said Darren Nicholas was driving a 2009 Ford F-150 on SR-30 at the time. Near the Collinston junction, the truck went off the roadway and rolled.

Nicholas was the only occupant and was not wearing a seat belt. He was thrown approximately 20 feet from the pickup and died from his injuries.

Kohler said troopers suspect impairment as a possible factor to the crash.

Nicholas’ identity was released following notification to his family.

Funeral arraignments are still being arranged.

