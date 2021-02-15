Our cherished matriarch, Judith Valeene Hughes White was called to her heavenly home on February 8, 2021 following a valiant battle with cancer.

She was born December 25, 1945 in Long Beach, California to Robert B. and Mary Anita Nisonger Hughes.

Judith attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School and Brigham Young University where she met her eternal companion Harold Robert White.

They were married on August 30, 1967 in the Salt Lake Temple. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous capacities within the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations. She felt her most rewarding activity was to serve as a service missionary with her husband Harold teaching English as a second language.

She was active for many years on the Lewiston Utah Library Board, and the Lewiston Utah Theatre Board.

Judith was a homemaker, enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, and reading. She had a real passion for travel, including numerous cruises with family and friends. She capped her National Geographic membership off with a month in South Korea, and a memorable visit to Machu Picchu.

Judith is survived by her husband Harold, children: Dale (Kirsten) White, Melissa (Jim) Evans, Craig (Jeyme) White, Christopher (Laura) White and Ryan White, sisters Cindee (Harold) Verhaaren and Susan (Larry) Fisher, and 19 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services were held Monday, February 15, 2021, 12:00 noon at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. Viewings were Sunday, February 14, 2021, 5:00 – 7:00pm and Monday prior to services 10:40 – 11:40am at the mortuary.

Funeral service were live streamed and available to watch by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.