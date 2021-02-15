Krista Lee Bradshaw Cutler passed away February 11, 2021 in Tremonton, Utah with her sweetheart and loving children at her side. She was 44 years old.

Krista was born on November 10, 1976 in Provo, Utah. She was the second child and daughter of W. Garth and Rhonda Bradshaw. She was a beautiful baby with long black hair and big brown eyes. Krista demonstrated her courage and strength at a very young age. She endured painful medical procedures, radiation treatments, chemo-therapy and surgeries as a little girl. She overcame more as a child than most do in a lifetime.

As Krista matured into a young woman, she developed skills and accomplished great goals. Everything she attempted, she put her best effort into, receiving many awards and recognitions. She excelled in 4-H and FFA always taking on the hardest challenges, doing the hardest projects and putting in the greatest amount of work.

Krista had great empathy and love for those who were not as fortunate as others. In high school she worked with, trained, coached and traveled to competitions with the children in Special Olympics. She worked with children struggling to learn at the local day care center. That is when she decided on her future career.

Krista attended Utah State University to become a special education teacher where she met the love of her life, Michael Cutler. They were married on December 19, 1998. That marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple on May 10, 2008.

Shortly before their first child, Chelsea, was born a large tumor was discovered on Krista’s brain but not before damage was done. Krista lost most of her sight, and full use of her left hand and leg. To Krista that was just another challenge to overcome. She lived her life as fully and as normal as her limitations would permit. She bore another baby, Kolten and was an exemplary mother and wife. She would not allow the title of handicapped to be used in her life.

As time went on, more brain tumors developed, more surgeries were performed, more radiation was given, and more chemo-therapy was administered. Through it all, Krista remained strong and determined to rise above it all with a positive attitude. She fought the good fight.

Krista was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She taught the Sunbeam class in primary for many years even seeing some of her first primary class graduate from high school. She was the main support and cheerleader for her son to be able to receive his Eagle Scout. And she had a great love and testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Krista is survived by her loving husband, Michael Gary Cutler, daughter Chelsea (Trevor) Thompson, son Kolten Michael Cutler, her father and mother W. Garth and Rhonda Bradshaw, sisters, LaDawn Whitaker, Halee Bradshaw, Jane (Jefferey) Hofheins, and brothers, Jared (Britny) Bradshaw, and Wayne Bradshaw, sisters-in-law Debbie (Ernie) Mankin, Tammy (Dee) Jeppson, and brother in-law, Corey (Michelle) Cutler, and many nieces and nephews.

