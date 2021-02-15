Lewiston girl remains in critical condition after Richmond car crash

Taylor Christensen at Primary Children's Medical Center, Feb. 14, 2021 (Courtesy: GoFundMe)

SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old Lewiston girl remains in the hospital with critical injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Richmond. Taylor Christensen is at Primary Children’s Medical Center, where doctors have been treating her for bleeding and swelling on her brain.

Sunday night, family members posted on social media that Christensen’s brain pressure numbers had stayed moderate and doctors were pleased with how things were going hour by hour. She had also been weaned off some of the medicines that had kept her completely still.

Christensen was the passenger in a Honda CRV that was broadsided by a red truck at 11600 N. US-91. The truck was travelling northbound about 55 mph in the outside lane, when it T-boned the car’s passenger side. The impact caused the CRV to roll onto the driver’s side.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Bryce Kohler said the CRV failed to yield to oncoming traffic when it attempted to turn left onto the highway or cross the intersection. Troopers are still unsure what the driver was trying to do. She claims to have no memory around the time of the accident.

The crash occurred just north of Pepperidge Farm. Several motorists stopped to help the injured until paramedics arrived.

Christensen was transported by ambulance to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. She was later flown by helicopter to Primary Children’s Medical Center.

The driver of the CRV and the male driver of the truck were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All occupants were wearing seat belts and neither driver showed signs of impairment.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to collect donations to assist with Christensen’s medical expenses. The account was originally set up for her father, Clay Christensen, who has been hospitalized since becoming severely sick in September.

