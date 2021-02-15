Research on Capitol Hill beneficial for both students and lawmakers

usu.edu

LOGAN — On February 2nd, Research on Capitol Hill took place. It’s an annual event in which students from around the state, specifically research institutions like Utah State University have a chance to go to Utah’s capitol hill and present their research to lawmakers.

Students get to display their research that they are proud of in front of an important audience and lawmakers learn some information that might shape future public policy.

On KVNU’s For the People program last week, USU Biological Engineering undergraduate student Kelsey Bradshaw said it was a great experience.

“Yeah it was a great opportunity, I was so excited when I found out that I was selected to present. Especially because I’ve been working on my research for so long, so every opportunity to talk about it, I’d definitely take,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw has been working on her project for a little over two years that researches age-related macular degeneration, something that affects millions of people every year. She said lawmakers were very supportive especially Senator Kathleen Riebe, who is a member of the House-Senate Education Committee.

“I felt that she was really excited about it, she seemed really attentive and interested in what I was talking about. She even was talking about ways to try to get more people involved in understanding research.”

According to their website, www.research.usu.edu/undergradresearch, Utah State’s Undergraduate Research program was created in 1975 and supports undergraduate students at all stages of research.

AUDIO: Kelsey Bradshaw talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 2-11-2021