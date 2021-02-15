Utah reports the lowest weekly total of COVID cases in 5 months

FILE - Photo by Sarah Pflug from Burst

Sunday’s Utah Department of Health (UDOH) report listed 4,635 people tested for coronavirus since Saturday and with 710 positives that means the 24-hour positivity rate was 15 percent.

There were four deaths included in the Sunday report of statistics from the UDOH and that brings the total COVID-19 fatalities in Utah to 1,794

With 6,686 new cases over the last seven days, the state reports that is the lowest weekly total of cases in about five months.

The Bear River Health Department Sunday reported 40 new positive cases in the district, with 19,308 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Current patient hospitalizations in the district now total 750: 525 in Cache County, 219 in Box Elder County and six in Rich County. There have been 18,428 patients termed “recovered” among the 19,308 total positive cases.

During the 11 months of the pandemic, Cache County has had 14,455 positive cases, Box Elder County 4,717 cases and Rich County 122 cases.

In the 24 hours since Saturday, 11,811 more vaccines were administered leaving the total vaccinations in Utah at 524,000. Also, about six of 10 Utahns in the 70-plus category have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Sunday. The vaccination rates in other age groups are significantly lower.

Hospitalizations for those with COVID-19 numbered 278 Sunday and just over 77 percent of the state’s ICU beds are full. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,189.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.1 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.4 percent. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 958 a day.

UDOH reported Sunday 2,122,197 people have been tested and there have been 361,294 positive cases. Total tests administered over the past 11 months is 3,594,478.

The latest report from Idaho shows 167,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 1,803 deaths in the state with 1,052 positive tests in Franklin County, 339 cases in Bear Lake County 318 in Oneida County.