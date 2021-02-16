January 14, 1951 – February 5, 2021 (age 70)

Denise Elaine Schooley was born the 6th of 9 children to Paul and Marjorie Schooley on January 14, 1951. She passed away from complications due to MS.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Paul Schooley and Marge Nelson. Her sister and best friend Jeanine (Pete) Boyce, brother Tommy Schooley, and sister Mary Ellen (Delly) Jones.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Steel, daughter Justina Fehlman, sons Pete Nickel and Brock Fehlman, grandchildren April Elise Wilson, Aubrey Fehlman, and Ryan Joel Fehlman. Her sisters Karen Freeman, Paula Smith, and Kristie Egbert. Brothers, Bernie Schooley, and Joel Schooley.

Mom enjoyed her church and the fellowship it provided. She was devout in her religion, it helped her through the many adversities she faced. Although her health faltered her faith never did. She also loved watching sports and anyone that knew mom knew she loved the Chicago Bulls and Bears!

Mom will probably be most remembered for her contagious laugh and sense of humor. She always had a way to make you laugh, she was very generous and helped people whenever she could.

She will be dearly missed but not forgotten until we meet again this is for you… when there are no dances left to dance, no songs to be sung, the lights have dimmed and you’re by yourself, the memories of your life flashing by… when suddenly you are wrapped in warmth, in love, like you’ve never felt before, you reach out your hand and walk into the light, no more worries, no more pain, as you leave behind your frail body and this mortal life. Rest my sweet mom enjoy the light, there is no longer a need to fight. You are part of everything we are, I will remember you when I see the sun, the moon, a star, at last mom you are meant to be exactly where you are.

Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the New Life Fellowship Church, 2045 North 800 East, North Logan, Utah.

In lieu of flowers our family would request a donation to the MS Foundation.