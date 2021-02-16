Our daughter, sister, and friend, LaVonne Nelson, passed away from this mortal life February 15, 2021.

She was born on September 27, 1935 in Logan, Utah, the daughter of Stanley Oscar and Ruby Johnson Nelson. LaVonne was the first grandchild of Oscar and Mary Nelson also of Logan, Utah.

She attended schools in Logan and graduated from Logan High School. She lived in Roy and later lived in Ogden.

LaVonne was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

LaVonne is survived by her sister Phyllis Brock (Dorrel – deceased), four nieces, two nephews, six great-nieces, and 12 great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Leon S. Nelson.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 2:00pm at Lindquist’s Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, Utah.

The family would like to thank the staff at Crestwood for their care of LaVonne since 2018.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.