Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple teenagers

Booking photo for Payden Hunter Hendershot (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting several teenage girls and a boy while providing them drugs or alcohol. Payden H. Hendershot was booked Monday into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, one of the juvenile victims reported being sexually assaulted by Hendershot last summer. The suspect was a “friend of a friend” to the alleged victim.

As Cache County sheriff’s deputies began to investigate, they uncovered five additional teenage juveniles that also reported being victimized by Hendershot. The girls and boy described similar incidents of being forcibly raped or molested while trying to resist. Many indicated that the alleged crimes took place while they were under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and were unable to fight off the suspect.

Deputies interviewed Hendershot, who admitted to providing the teens with drugs or alcohol, but claimed the sexual activity was consensual. He also explained that most of the encounters occurred during times he was also intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. He claimed that he could not remember most of the details because he was “wasted, blacked out and messed up.”

Hendershot was booked on suspicion of object rape, forcible sexual abuse and other offences. He will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon.

will@cvradio.com