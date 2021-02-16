Wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother Mary Ann Hatch Salisbury, age 86, passed away in Grantsville, Utah on February 13, 2021.

She was born on November 17, 1934 in Vernal, Utah as the middle child of Alton and Jennie Hatch. She moved to Boulder, Colorado at age 1. She grew up in Boulder, then lived a short time in Farmington, New Mexico and Kearns, Utah before moving back to Boulder. She graduated from Boulder High School in May 1952.

Ann graduated from Brigham Young University in 1956 with the first graduating class of the School of Nursing.

On September 5, 1956, following graduation, she married Todd Blaine Salisbury in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They enjoyed 62 years of happy marriage. They especially enjoyed holding hands, which they did throughout their lives together.

Ann and Todd lived in Provo, Utah until April of 1958, then moved to Denver, Colorado. After 4 years in Denver, they moved to Ogden, Utah, then back to Denver and on to Logan, Utah, American Fork, Utah, Gunnison, Colorado, Alamosa, Colorado, Plano, Texas, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Elk City, Oklahoma, all where Todd worked for JCPenney. Finally, in April of 1993 when Todd retired, they moved to Brigham City, Utah. She lived the last three years of her life in Grantsville, Utah, with her daughter Jill Whiting and her family.

While living in Provo, Ann worked as a nurse in the operating room at Utah Valley Hospital. Later, in Logan, she worked as a nurse at the Budge Clinic.

Ann is the mother of four children: Jennie, John, Julie, and Jill. She more than loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She has been a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and has served faithfully in many callings.

Ann enjoyed travelling with her beloved husband and companion, Todd. They traveled throughout the United States, much of Mexico and in Guatemala, China, England, and Europe. They enjoyed just being together no matter where they were.

Ann is survived by daughters Jennie (Mike) Cottrell of Arvada, Colorado; Julie (Mike) Anderson of Monument, Colorado; Jill (David) Whiting of Grantsville, Utah; and son John (Michele) Salisbury of Newcastle, Oklahoma, 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Royce (Marcia) Hatch of Berthoud, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and sister Lota (Boyd) Brinton.

