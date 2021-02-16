November 21, 1940 – February 10, 2021 (age 80)

Mike Reyes of Logan, Utah, died February 10, 2021, due to complications following a recent heart attack.

Mike was born November 21, 1940, the eldest of 13 children born to Michael Hernandez Reyes and Angelina Fierro. In his early years, he worked as a migrant worker alongside other family members.

He left Hanford High School his junior year and joined the United States Air Force, serving 20 years with service in Europe and two tours in Vietnam. After retiring from the Air Force, he returned to Utah, a place he fell in love with while stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden.

Mike married Joy Cardon and remained in Logan until his death.

He earned his GED and attended Utah State University, worked for the USDA Aerial Photography Field Office in Salt Lake City for 15 years, and after a brief hiatus, worked at Walmart, making many friends and loving his work as the flower guy.

Mike enjoyed fly fishing, photography, bowling, golf, and writing poetry. When he was no longer able to participate in physical activities he loved, he found other ways to be around people and interact with them. He became a regular patron at Angie’s Restaurant where he had many friends and honorary grandchildren.

As a three-time cancer survivor with a love for life, Mike was always available with a listening ear and a tender heart. He loved helping others but was uncomfortable when attention was drawn to him. He made those he associated with feel special and loved, because to him, they were.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Anita Reyes and Lorraine Miranda. He is survived by his wife Joy, son Cardon, his siblings in California: sisters Gloria Rodrigues, Cynthia Reyes, Sandra (Howard) Makekau, Sharon (Robert) Hernandez, Karen Reyes, and Janice Reyes; brothers John (Yolanda), Ronald (Orrine), Anthony and Steven (Stacy); daughters Amy Reyes and Jennifer (Jamie) O’Neil McLeod, five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Mikey.

In his own last words, his journey was a happy one and he was thankful for his many blessings. “Don’t be sad in my leaving, simply remember me with a smile. Letting go does not always mean goodbye, only that I can no longer stay. I love you all. God bless.” Mike aka Mikey

In accordance with his wishes, Mike will be cremated and put to rest in a place he loved and found comfort. A public military tribute in his honor will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 where family and friends will have an opportunity to share memories and honor him and his legacy. Details will be posted here.