New local legislator having the time of his life

File photo

CAPITOL HILL — The 45-day Utah legislative session is nearing the halfway point. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Mike Petersen, who represents House District 3 that covers roughly the northern part of Cache County, told host Jason Williams that he has enjoyed being at the state capitol in person.

“So you know, I’ve been doing all of my work this term here at the capitol. There are a few folks who are doing some virtual meetings, but I thought if I’m going to jump in with both feet, I want to be here and be part of the action. So I’ve been here and not doing anything virtually, attending all the meetings actually Jason, I’m having the time of my life,” he explained.

Representative Petersen has been busy during his first session, serving on three committees and putting forth some bills that are getting attention.

One of the committees he serves on is the Government Operations Committee, which he asked to be on.

“That first day we met, Representative (Stephen) Handy from Layton…presented a bill that prohibits counties or municipalities from mandating what energy sources a company or home can use. You’ve heard about cities or counties around the country that are saying ‘we’ll only allow renewable energies, you can’t hook into natural gas or whatever.’”

He said as many were speaking in opposition to the bill stressing local control, he started thinking that the family and individuals should be able to determine what kind of fuel they use in their home.

Petersen said it’s great to be able to talk about timeless, basic principles and then see them actually work into a law, and know that they will affect people’s ability to choose for themselves.

AUDIO: Rep. Mike Petersen talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 2/16/2021