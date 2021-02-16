July 20, 1964 – February 14, 2021 (age 56)

Ronda Falslev Olson passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, February 14, 2021,

After a hard-fought battle with cancer, she returned to her Savior; her new adventure has begun.

Those who knew Ronda know she loved to have a good time,

All her announcements, invites, and letters were written in rhyme.

Ronda was born to LaRon and Doris Falslev on July 20, 1964,

On November 23, 1984, she married Sheldon Olson, and a lifetime of fun was in store.

Ronda’s life was dedicated to helping those in need,

A devoted nurse, friend, and church member, the call of duty she did exceed.

Parties were her specialty, with celebrations planned for every event,

She doted on her husband, kids, and grandkids, over backwards she constantly bent.

She kept us laughing always, her humor had no bounds,

Her contagious laugh could be heard from afar, we’ll miss that joyful sound.

She lived life to the fullest, took many vacations, and accomplished a lot,

She got Spencer on his mission, preaching the gospel of peace that can’t be bought.

Ronda is survived by her husband, Sheldon Duane Olson; her five children, Kashele (Spencer) Wong, Aubri (Cade) Thomas, Melissa (Aaron) Myers, Spencer, and Caleb; six grandchildren; eight siblings; and her father, LaRon Falslev. She is preceded in death by her mother, Doris Falslev.

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021 6:00 – 8:00pm a public viewing will be held,

At the White Pine Funeral Home, admittance will not be withheld.

At 11:00am on Thursday, February 18, 2021, a celebration will take place,

To honor her life, on Zoom (see public link below) or, by invitation only face-to-face.

At the Logan City Cemetery she will be laid to rest,

Until we meet again and by her presence we are blessed.

She specifically requested that now that she’s a goner,

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Operation Underground Railroad in her honor.

At White Pine Funerals your memories may be shared,

Thank you to all her friends and family who have shown their constant care.

We will miss her happy spirit that exuded love and light,

And try to live by her saying “all is calm, all is bright.”

Please click here to access the live stream of the service.