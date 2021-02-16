Utah GOP defends Romney amid criticism over impeachment vote

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, pauses to answer questions from reporters after the Senate voted to consider hearing from witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Republican Party has defended Sen. Mitt Romney after an online motion accused him of misrepresenting himself as a Republican and embarrassing the state by voting against former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trials.

Hundreds of people have signed the document that says Romney failed to “represent the average conservative Utah Republican voter” by voting to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial. KUTV-TV reported that the Utah Republican Party issued a statement Monday defending both Romney and Sen. Mike Lee, who voted to acquit Trump.

Romney said in a statement after his vote Saturday that Trump had violated his oath of office and deserved to be convicted.