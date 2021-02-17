73rd coronavirus death reported in Northern Utah Wednesday

Included in the Utah Health Department’s Wednesday report of 10 new coronavirus deaths across Utah is that of a Cache County resident, a female between 65-84, who was not hospitalized at her time of death.

There have been 73 coronavirus fatalities in Utah’s three northern counties, 41 in Box Elder County, 32 in Cache County and none in Rich County.

There were 51 new positive cases Wednesday in the Bear River Health District and the caseload the last 11 months in northern Utah is now 19,404; 18,640 of those are considered “recovered.”

A total of 759 residents of the Bear River Health District have been hospitalized since the outbreak: 531 in Cache County, 221 in Box Elder County and seven in Rich County.

Among the 10 deaths statewide since Tuesday, six of them occurred before Feb. 1, 2021. The state health department reports there have been 1,806 coronavirus deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

For the third straight day the number of new coronavirus tests reported statewide is below 1,000. It was 901 Wednesday and with 7,063 tested, the 24-hour positivity rate is 12.8 percent.

Since Tuesday, 18,083 more people were vaccinated and now 551,068 total vaccines have been administered across the state, including 173,925 Utahns who have received two doses.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.5 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.13 percent.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 845 a day.

As of Wednesday, 2,136,588 have been tested in Utah while there have been 3,631,393 total tests administered.

The 263 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is nine fewer than Tuesday, while 99 are in intensive care units, which is seven fewer than Tuesday. Since the outbreak began, 14,294 have been hospitalized with coronavirus in Utah.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 167,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,806 COVID deaths in Idaho with 1,056 positive tests in Franklin County, 339 positives in Bear Lake County and in 318 in Oneida County.